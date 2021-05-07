Boats, Bikes, Brews and Fun!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re a boater, craft beer enthusiast or just looking for a new hangout steeped in history, you can discover plenty of family-friendly outdoor fun on the waterfront at James City County Marina.

James City County Marina

2054 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg

You can explore all the great amenities from bikes, boating, beer and beyond…by visiting TheFoundersDistrict.com and ExploreJCCVA.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dominion Virginia Power.