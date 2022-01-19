Blood Donors Needed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross says they have “less than a one-day supply of critical blood types” and are having to limit distributions to hospitals.

This has put hospitals and doctors in a tough place. They are forced to make difficult decisions about which patients receive blood transfusions over others.

Executive Director with the American Red Cross, Katie Niehoff, shared her life-saving story and encourages others to donate.

Sign-up to donate or volunteer by visiting their website.