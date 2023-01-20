PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new year is here and this is a reminder that it’s important to think healthy and live healthy. 100 Black Men of the Virginia Peninsula is hosting a Black Wellness Fair, Saturday, January 21st. The panel discussion is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by health screenings. It is free and open to the public!

Think Healthy Live Healthy Black Wellness Fair

100 Black Men of the Virginia Peninsula

Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

100blackmenva.org

(757) 726 -7027

