‘Black Girl Magic’ Shines Online

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Educator, writer, singer, actor and advocate Sharon Cook used all of her talents to bring her original musical “Black Girl Magic” to the stage last year. This year, the project will be shared online, but promises the same power and beauty with some new songs and new accomplishments to celebrate. Visit HurrahPlayers.com for tickets and information, and to find out how public school teachers can share the production with their students at no cost.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.