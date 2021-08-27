Big Blue Football Is Back!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re just days away from the start of another great season of ODU Football. The voice of the Monarchs, Ted Alexander, joins us to get us hyped up for the Big Blue!

ODU Football returns to the field for their first home game on Saturday, September 11 as hosting they the Hampton Pirates. Visit YNotTix.com to get your tickets.

Season tickets start at $99 and a Mini Plan – any three games start at $60.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Old Dominion University

