Bid N’ Buy Auction For CDR Is Packed!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The first three years of a child’s life is an incredible period of physical and cognitive growth! Child Development Services in Williamsburg helps families on the peninsula with in-home and on-line services to make sure their toddlers have all the support they need to thrive. For over forty years, the annual “Bid N’ Buy Auction” has helped fund the important work of this non-profit, and as Development Specialist Jenny O’Donnell shares, this year has once again brought an amazing list of items!

Child Development Resources Bid N’ Buy Auction
Items Available for Preview Now!
Bidding opens April 17 – April 24
visit CDR.org/Auction for more information

