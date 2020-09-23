PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Sarita Golikeri, MD shares some important food for thought about the influence diet has on many chronic conditions. This expert in culinary medicine says if you fill your grocery cart correctly, you may find yourself filling fewer prescriptions.
Dr. Sarita Golikeri, MD
TPMG Williamsburg Geriatric and Lifestyle Medicine
4125 Ironbound Road Suite 200
Williamsburg
(757) 659-6286
MYTPMG.com
Facebook @TidewaterPhysicians
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Williamsburg Geriatrics and Lifestyle Medicine.
More From HRS!
- A New Way to Take Vitamins
- Better Health Through Better Eating
- New Fall Flooring
- Got A Teen With Time On Their Hands? YVCHR Can Make It Count!
- Reck On the Road: ‘The Road to Cabazon’