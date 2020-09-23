Better Health Through Better Eating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Sarita Golikeri, MD shares some important food for thought about the influence diet has on many chronic conditions. This expert in culinary medicine says if you fill your grocery cart correctly, you may find yourself filling fewer prescriptions.

Dr. Sarita Golikeri, MD

TPMG Williamsburg Geriatric and Lifestyle Medicine

4125 Ironbound Road Suite 200

Williamsburg

(757) 659-6286

MYTPMG.com

Facebook @TidewaterPhysicians

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Williamsburg Geriatrics and Lifestyle Medicine.

More From HRS!