RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) -- Masks will be optional in all Virginia schools starting no later than March 1 after the Virginia House of Delegates voted to include an emergency amendment from Gov. Glenn Youngkin to a bill that already passed in the General Assembly.

The vote on Senate Bill 739 was 52-48 on Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Youngkin is now expected to sign the bill at 3 p.m. Wednesday.