PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Is your hip, knee or shoulder giving you trouble? Have you tried therapy with no real results? Is now the right time to consider total joint replacement surgery? Dr. Kalain Workman with TPMG Orthopedics joined HRS with some advice on how and why now might be the right time to consider a new joint.

TPMG Orthopedics

860 Omni Boulevard, Suite 113 in Newport News

(757) 327-0657

mytpmg.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.