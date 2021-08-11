Before and After School Programs

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Schools across Hampton Roads are just a few weeks away from the start of the new year. That means it’s time to start thinking about before and after-school programs!

Jamie Childress joined HRS to talk about the Y’s childcare programs.

YMCA of South Hampton Roads offering before and after school programs in South Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Enroll today by visiting YMCASHR.org/childcare or call (757) 962-5555.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA of South Hampton Roads

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter