PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month and that means you can be a hunger action hero. Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols from the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore joined us with several ways you can help.
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & Eastern Shore
Donate food or funds, volunteer, and become an advocate
Or get help by connecting online at FoodbankOnline.org or call (757) 627-6599
