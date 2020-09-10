Be a Hunger Action Hero

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - This lovely lady is available at the Norfolk Animal Care Center and is one of the current stars of the "Golden Paws" program. That means she qualifies for a reduced adoption fee! If you are her perfect human match, and also considered a "senior," Ethel could go home with you for free!

To learn more, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk Animal Care Center by calling (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.