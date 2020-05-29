Be a Happy Camper!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Camping is making a big comeback this year as it is a great way to keep your distance and experience the great outdoors. Chris Reckling got some great deals from Toby O’Rourke with KOA Campgrounds about the outdoor adventures waiting for you and your family this summer.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***