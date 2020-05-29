PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Camping is making a big comeback this year as it is a great way to keep your distance and experience the great outdoors. Chris Reckling got some great deals from Toby O’Rourke with KOA Campgrounds about the outdoor adventures waiting for you and your family this summer.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Today’s Takeout: Jimmy’s Oven and 501 Bar and Grill
- Be a Happy Camper!
- Skye’s the Limit for Friend Jam 3.0
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 29
- Focus on Feelings when Caring for Loved Ones at Home