PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Children in foster care often feel forgotten during the holidays, but lifting their spirits is as easy as purchasing an extra gift.

President and Director of Tidewater Friends of Foster Care, Audra Bullock, talked about their Holiday Gifting program and the ways we can all make foster children feel valued and connected to the community.

Tidewater Friends of Foster Care

Visit TidewateFFC.com to learn more!

