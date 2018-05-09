Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Bayport Will Be There

HR Show

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mark Wilson, Vice President of Electronic and Support Services, talks about why giving back matters so much to Bay Port Credit Union. 

Join Team Bayport Credit Union’s team the Relay for Life of Newport News-York-Poquoson… 
Friday, June 1 from 5 p.m. to Midnight at Tabb High School in Yorktown. 

You can also learn more by stopping by any of the BayPort Credit Union locations across Hampton Roads. Log on to BayPortCU.org or call (757) 928-8850 to find the location closest to you! 
 

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by BayPort Credit Union

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories