BayPort Scholarship Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to giving back to the community, BayPort Credit Union really steps up. Their scholarship program has provided monetary support to countless people in Hampton Roads looking to better themselves through education. Belinda Aboagye is a Financial Educator and joined us with all the details.

$100,000 Scholarship Program

The application deadline is coming up on March 31.



You can get more information on the scholarships online at bayportcu.org/foundation

You can also give them a call at (757) 928-8850 or (800) 928-8801.

