PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to giving back to the community, BayPort Credit Union really steps up. Their scholarship program has provided monetary support to countless people looking to better themselves through education. President and CEO Jim Mears joined us to help celebrate their 2022 scholarship recipients.

BayPort Credit Union

27 Branch locations across Hampton Roads

(757) 928-8850 OR (800) 928-8801

bayportcu.org

