PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A couple weeks ago, the folks from Easton Outdoors took on a big project at Bass Pro in Hampton. Easton Outdoors managing member, Micah Miller joined us on HRS with the details and information about how you can have a wonderful water feature in your own backyard.

Easton Outdoors

760 McGuire Place

Newport News

Easton-Outdoors.com

(757) 903-7927

Facebook @easton outdoors LLC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.