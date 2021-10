PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is right around the corner and what’s cuter than doggies in costumes?

You and your four-legged friends can coordinate your costumes, enjoy craft brews and take in some live music for a great cause at the Peninsula SPCA’s Barktoberfest.

Barktoberfest is this Saturday, October 9th from Noon to 6pm at Mill Point Park in Downtown Hampton.

All proceeds benefit the Peninsula SPCA.

For tickets and information, visit PeninsulaSPCA.org or call (757) 595-1399.