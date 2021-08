PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From high-flying dunks to incredible ball handling, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are the hottest team on the hardwood! They’re bringing their signature moves for some full-court fun to Norfolk this weekend.

Harlem Globetrotters “Spread Game Tour” this Thursday and Friday at Chartway Arena

Visit YNOTTIX.com to get your seats to show!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chartway Arena.