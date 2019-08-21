Back To School With Bryant and Stratton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Monique Griffin, Director of Admission at Bryant & Stratton College in Hampton joined us today to talk about the many programs adults can register for right now to begin, or continue, their higher education.

The Fall semester at Bryant & Stratton College begins on Wednesday, Sept. 11
Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses.
Call (866) 873-6936 to schedule an appointment
Visit BRYANT STRATTON.EDU for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton.

