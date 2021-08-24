Back to School Style

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Making the grade is the ultimate goal for the new school year ahead, but fun fashions for the first day can get the year off to an A-plus start! Lynnhaven Store Manager Jessica Guoba and MacArthur Center Store Manager Nicole Pritchard gave us a look at this year’s back to school fashions and accessories.

Dillard’s has four locations in Hampton Roads: Virginia Beach at Lynnhaven Mall, Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News and MacArthur Center in Norfolk.
You can also shop online at Dillards.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dillards

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter