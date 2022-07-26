PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton & Peninsula Health District’s Population Health Coordinator, Tes La Dieu shared important information about immunizations:

Vaccines are the most effective means of protecting children from potentially serious infectious diseases and stopping the spread of disease.

Outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases once thought to be well controlled, including measles and pertussis (whooping cough), are still occurring in this country.

Pediatricians have seen a sharp drop in vaccinations since the start of the pandemic, which is a really frightening trend.

When children are not vaccinated, they are at risk of getting diseases like measles, polio and hepatitis A and B that can cause lifelong disability or death.

Falling vaccination rates can lead to new outbreaks of dangerous diseases. And that’s the last thing anyone needs on top of COVID-19.

Parents and guardians are required to bring their picture ID, the child’s health insurance card (if they have one), and the child’s vaccination record in order to receive vaccines. It’s also a good idea to get your child’s dental visit checked off, seek out disability or special education services if needed, do an emotional wellness check with your child, go over COVID-19 safety information with your child, and get their COVID-19 vaccine if still needed.

Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts

Peninsula Health District Location:

416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News

757-594-7300

Hampton Health District Location:

3130 Victoria Blvd, Hampton

757-727-1172

