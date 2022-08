PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jessica Gouba shows us this year’s back-to-school fashions and accessories from Dillards.

Dillards

Four locations in Hampton Roads:

– Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

– Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake

– Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News

– MacArthur Center in Norfolk

Dillards.com

Kids Day is Saturday, August 27

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dillards.