Back To Back Care At TPMG!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With different specialties under the same roof, patients of TPMG’s new Comprehensive Spine Center benefit from a team approach to finding the best option for treating back pain. Today Dr. Christopher Dawson M.D. talked about the non-surgical interventions that can restore activity levels and quality of life!

TPMG Comprehensive Spine Center

Newport News and Williamsburg

Call (757) 327-0657 or visit MY TPMG.com

Connect on social media @tidewater physicians

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by TPMG

More From HRS!