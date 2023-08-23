PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Combining back-to-school fun with a focus on your health! Gaylene Kanoyton, president of Celebrate Healthcare, and Devin Koehne, stem project lead at Virginia Air and Space Science Center, share the details on their partnership for an upcoming back-to-school event.

The Back-2-School Party & Health and Science Extravaganza will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. The first 500 visitors get in free!

Celebrate Healthcare

757-287-0277

CelebrateHealthcare.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.