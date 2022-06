PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not all senior living is the same and it’s important to do your research. Commonwealth Senior Living has been named one of the top senior living locations in the nation.

Commonwealth Senior Living has 11 communities across Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

You can find the community near you and connect with the care team by visiting CommonWealthSL.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.