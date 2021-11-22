Avoiding the Grease Grinch

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- A big holiday meal means a big holiday mess in the kitchen. Now’s the time to be thinking about our environment and how these meals affect our homes.

AskHRgreen.org team member and Chief of Pretreatment & Pollution Prevention at HRSD, Mike Martin, joined us to tell us how we can avoid inviting the “grease grinch” into our lives this holiday season.

For more tips on recycling and how to reduce waste, connect with them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website askHRGreen.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by AskHRGreen.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter