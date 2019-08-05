Aviation Career Training

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics, there’s a growing shortage of aviation mechanics, but it takes training to do the job right. Here to tell us more are Tim Murray, Director of Education at Aviation Institute of Maintenance along with Gail Hall-Jackson, Director of Admissions.

Aviation Institute of Maintenance
2211 South Military Highway
Chesapeake
To learn more about Aviation Career training and the Vets No Debt program. Give them a call at (757) 363-2121

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

