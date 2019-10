PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and they’re here to invite you to join in their traditions of food, family and fun at their annual Williamsburg Greek Festival this weekend!

Williamsburg Greek Festival

Fall Edition

November 1-3, 2019

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

4900 Mooretown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188

For more information, visit StdemVA.org/Festival or call (757) 220-4284