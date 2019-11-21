Audience: Virginia Voices International

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Virginia Voices International. They came by to tell us about their upcoming holiday concert, Christmas at the Sandler.
Virginia Voices International
“Christmas at the Sandler”
Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m.
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
Virginia Beach
Tickets & Information: VAVOICESINTL.org
(757) 408-4441
