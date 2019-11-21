Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing coverage streaming now

Audience: Virginia Voices International

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Virginia Voices International. They came by to tell us about their upcoming holiday concert, Christmas at the Sandler.

Virginia Voices International
“Christmas at the Sandler”
Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m.
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
Virginia Beach
Tickets & Information: VAVOICESINTL.org
(757) 408-4441

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories