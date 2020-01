PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This Sunday at Smartmouth Pilot House, Virginia Beach SPCA’s Puppy Bowl Tailgate Party & Chili Cookoff at 313 32nd Street in Virginia Beach. Pre-game begins at 2 p.m. and the Puppy Bowl starts at 3. It’s a free event, but bring some cash raffle tickets and to participate in the chili tasting and voting.

For more information, call (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com