PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Virginia Advanced Study Strategies and they were here to tell us who they are, what they do, and how you can get involved at their Strategies Xchange event coming up next month.

The Strategies Xchange

July 25 & 26

Hilton Norfolk The Main

Presented by Virginia Advanced Study Strategies

For more information, visit vaadvstudies.org

Also connect on Social Media!