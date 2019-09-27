Audience: USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Friday was from the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia. They stopped by to tell us about a couple of fun fall events that are all about celebrating and supporting our service men and women and their families.



Marketing and Development Coordinator Erica Venezuela shared all the details.

Red, White & Lucky You Charity Benefit

Friday, October 18 at 6 p.m.

Spirit of Norfolk

Departing from Sheraton Norfolk Waterside

777 Waterside Drive

USO TRUNK OR TREAT 2019

Sunday, October 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bryant & Stratton College, Virginia Beach Campus

301 Centre Pointe Drive

For tickets and more information about these events, visit HRCV.USO.org or call (757) 337-4447