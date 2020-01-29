Audience: The Pink Ride Charity Hockey Night at Scope!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Pink Ride is a non-profit organization that has helped and supported cancer patients for over 10 years. Breast Cancer survivor and The Pink Ride treasurer Jeanne Pitt came by to talk about how they have teamed up with the Norfolk Admirals to put on the event!

The Pink Ride
Charity Hockey Night with the Norfolk Admirals, hosting the Jacksonville IceMen.
Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk Scope
Tickets and more information, visit THEPINKRIDE.ORG or call (757) 339-3156

