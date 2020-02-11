Audience: The Hurrah Players

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hurrah Players stopped by The Hampton Roads Show Tuesday to tell us about their original Black History Month production, “BLACK GIRL MAGIC”.

Hurrah Players
“Black Girl Magic”
A Celebration of African American Women Past & Present
Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hugh R. Copeland Center
Wilson Ave in Norfolk’s Neon District

For tickets and information, visit HURRAHPLAYERS.com or call (757) 627-5437

