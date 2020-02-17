Audience: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia is having their 11th Annual Youth of the Year Dinner.

The Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Virginia
March 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Westin Virginia Beach Town Center

Ticket, information and sponsorship opportunities visit BGCSEVA.org (757) 853-5632

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories