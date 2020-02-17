Audience: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia is having their 11th Annual Youth of the Year Dinner.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Virginia
March 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Westin Virginia Beach Town Center
Ticket, information and sponsorship opportunities visit BGCSEVA.org (757) 853-5632
