Audience: The 19th Annual Heritage Celebration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Eastern Shore Community College. They’re here to tell us about their upcoming 19th Annual Heritage Celebration.
The 19th Annual Heritage Festival Celebration
Saturday, February 29
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa.
Admission is Free!
For more information, visit ES.VCCS.EDU or call (757) 789-1798.
You can also connect on Facebook @esccva.
