Audience: The 19th Annual Heritage Celebration

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Eastern Shore Community College. They’re here to tell us about their upcoming 19th Annual Heritage Celebration.

The 19th Annual Heritage Festival Celebration
Saturday, February 29
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa.
Admission is Free!
For more information, visit ES.VCCS.EDU or call (757) 789-1798.
You can also connect on Facebook @esccva.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories