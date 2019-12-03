PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Smithfield High School DECA Club and they’re here to tell us about their upcoming Holiday Craft Fair and Community Health & Safety Fair.
Community Health and Safety Fair & Holiday Craft Fair
Monday, December 16
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Proceeds benefit their trip to Nashville for the 2020 International DECA Competition
Craft vendors and presenters are welcome!
Call (757) 542-3187
Audience: Smithfield High School DECA Club
