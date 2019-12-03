Audience: Smithfield High School DECA Club

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Smithfield High School DECA Club and they’re here to tell us about their upcoming Holiday Craft Fair and Community Health & Safety Fair.

Community Health and Safety Fair & Holiday Craft Fair
Monday, December 16
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Proceeds benefit their trip to Nashville for the 2020 International DECA Competition

Craft vendors and presenters are welcome!
Call (757) 542-3187

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories