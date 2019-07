PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our audience today was from Silver Tree Seniors. They are on a mission to make sure seniors don’t feel they are forgotten by bringing a little joy to the life of a senior through their Christmas In July Drive.

Christmas In July Drive

GOING ON NOW THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH

Collecting everyday items that will bring simple joy to the life of a senior

Wish list and donation drop off locations are online

SilverTreeSeniors.org

You can also call

757-389-8864