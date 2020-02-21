1  of  3
Audience: Shave to Raise for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation says don’t fear the shears and show your support for kids with cancer! Shave to Raise event organizer Marion Swaim has all the details about the next event, and ways you can help pediatric cancer patients in our area.

Shave to Raise
Saturday, March 7
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
O’Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk
For more information about how you can get buzzed and other ways to get involved, visit HRGoesBald.com or call (757) 469-8227

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

