Audience: Shave to Raise for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation says don’t fear the shears and show your support for kids with cancer! Shave to Raise event organizer Marion Swaim has all the details about the next event, and ways you can help pediatric cancer patients in our area.

Shave to Raise

Saturday, March 7

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

O’Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk

For more information about how you can get buzzed and other ways to get involved, visit HRGoesBald.com or call (757) 469-8227

