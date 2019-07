PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Baila Fuzion Dance Company and they’re here to tell us about their special summer dance camp just for seniors.

Senior Summer Dance Camp

Free Classes Every Monday all Summer

Sandler Center for the Arts

Virginia Beach

Free for Seniors aged 55+

No Partners Needed!

Registration & Information at BailaFuzion.com

(757) 328-3151