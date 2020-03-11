Audience: Portsmouth Kiwanis Club 100th Celebration

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth and the 100th Celebration Chair, Angela Hollingsworth. They are here to tell us all about the celebration for their upcoming 100th Anniversary Gala!

Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s 100th Anniversary Gala
Saturday, March 21st at 7 p.m.
Portsmouth Renaissance Hotel
Tickets & Information, call (757) 714-9886 or email angelahol@yahoo.com

