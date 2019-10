PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the Portsmouth Humane Society and they came to tell us about their spooky good time for a great cause coming up this month at the “STRAYNGER THINGS” PUB CRAWL!

Portsmouth Humane Society

“STRAYNGER THINGS” Pub Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Olde Towne Portsmouth

PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org

(757) 397-6004

Register and start getting your 80’s and TV inspired costumes ready!