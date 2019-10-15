PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Virginia chapter. They’re here to tell us about an exciting and delicious fundraiser, PIPELINE TO A CURE: SURF and CHEFS EVENT.
Pipeline to a Cure: a Surf + Chefs Event
Saturday, November 2
6:30pm at Hilton VB Oceanfront
Pipeline Luau
11:30am at WRV
1900 Cypress Ave – Virginia Beach
Tickets and information, visit EVENTS.CFF.ORG/VBPIPELINE
Audience: Pipeline To A Cure
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Virginia chapter. They’re here to tell us about an exciting and delicious fundraiser, PIPELINE TO A CURE: SURF and CHEFS EVENT.