Audience: Pipeline To A Cure

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Virginia chapter. They’re here to tell us about an exciting and delicious fundraiser, PIPELINE TO A CURE: SURF and CHEFS EVENT.

Pipeline to a Cure: a Surf + Chefs Event
Saturday, November 2
6:30pm at Hilton VB Oceanfront

Pipeline Luau
11:30am at WRV
1900 Cypress Ave – Virginia Beach

Tickets and information, visit EVENTS.CFF.ORG/VBPIPELINE



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories