Audience: Persistence II – All Women’s Art Exhibiton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the D’Art Center and board member Charity Volman has all the details about Persistence II, their National All Women’s Art Exhibition celebrating 2020, the year of the woman.
Persistence II – A National All Women’s Art Exhibition
March 9 – March 31
Free and Open to the public
Opening Reception – Thursday, March 12
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
D’Art Center
740 Duke Street
Norfolk’s Neon District
For more information, call (757) 625-4211 or visit D-ArtCenter.org
