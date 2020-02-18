Audience: Persistence II – All Women’s Art Exhibiton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the D’Art Center and board member Charity Volman has all the details about Persistence II, their National All Women’s Art Exhibition celebrating 2020, the year of the woman.

Persistence II – A National All Women’s Art Exhibition

March 9 – March 31

Free and Open to the public

Opening Reception – Thursday, March 12

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

D’Art Center

740 Duke Street

Norfolk’s Neon District

For more information, call (757) 625-4211 or visit D-ArtCenter.org

