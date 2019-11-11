Audience: Pajama Jams PJs For The Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A simple thing like a new pair of pajamas is not so simple for a child in need, especially during the holidays. Our studio audience today wants to change that. They’re from Pajama Jams and they’ve just kicked off their 11th annual “PJs for the Holidays”.

Pajama Jams PJs for the Holidays Pajama Drive
Now through December 7
There are so many ways to give and help them reach their goal of 30-thousand pajamas. For drop off locations, details on how to take the pajama pledge and more, visit PAJAMAJAMS.org or connect on Facebook @Donate Pajamas.


