PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from My Help My Hope, and they were here to tell us about a special program to help underprivileged kids get a good start to the new school year. It’s called “OPERATION SCHOOL UNIFORM.”

My Help My Hope

Operation School Uniform

To donate uniforms or make a financial contribution, visit OperationSchoolUniform.org or call (757) 541-8043

You can also connect with My Help My Hope on Facebook