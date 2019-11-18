Audience: Norfolk Sister Cities Association

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Norfolk Sister Cities Association and this weekend, they’re wrapping up the 60th Anniversary Celebration of sisterhood with Kitakyushu, Japan with a celebration at the Grand Illumination Parade! Norfolk Councilwoman Mamie B. Johnson stopped by to tell us more.

Norfolk Sister Cities Association
Connect with Norfolk Sister Cities Association early next year to learn about the outbound exchange programs to Norfolk’s sister cities!
NorfolkSisterCities.org or call (757) 627-0530

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories