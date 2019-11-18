Audience: Norfolk Sister Cities Association

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Norfolk Sister Cities Association and this weekend, they’re wrapping up the 60th Anniversary Celebration of sisterhood with Kitakyushu, Japan with a celebration at the Grand Illumination Parade! Norfolk Councilwoman Mamie B. Johnson stopped by to tell us more.

Norfolk Sister Cities Association

Connect with Norfolk Sister Cities Association early next year to learn about the outbound exchange programs to Norfolk’s sister cities!

NorfolkSisterCities.org or call (757) 627-0530