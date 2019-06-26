Audience: Norfolk Public Safety Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Wednesday was from the City of Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response and they were here to tell us about a special community event this weekend that’s all about helping you stay safe EVERY DAY!

Public Safety Day

This Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norfolk Premium outlets

This is a Free event!

For more information on this event and how you can be more prepared for emergencies

Follow Norfolk Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response on Facebook and Twitter @NORFOLKDEPR