Audience: Norfolk Public Safety Day

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Wednesday was from the City of Norfolk’s Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response and they were here to tell us about a special community event this weekend that’s all about helping you stay safe EVERY DAY!

Public Safety Day
This Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norfolk Premium outlets
This is a Free event!
For more information on this event and how you can be more prepared for emergencies
Follow Norfolk Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response on Facebook and Twitter @NORFOLKDEPR

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***