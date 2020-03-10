Audience: National MS Society

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience is from the National MS Society. They are here to tell us about their upcoming WALK MS to raise awareness for those living with MS.

WALK MS: Virginia Beach

Sunday, April 5th

ODU Virginia Beach Higher Education Center

1881 University Drive – on the TCC Campus

That’s where you can join the WAVY Warriors Team.

Visit WAVY.com for more information on our team and how you can walk with us. Click on the “DON’T MISS” tab on the homepage.

And if you’re wearing orange today, share it on social with the hashtag #MSWARRIOR!

