1  of  2
Breaking News
Virginia Beach couple says they’ve tested positive for coronavirus after cruise to Egypt Police responding to school bus crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

Audience: National MS Society

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience is from the National MS Society. They are here to tell us about their upcoming WALK MS to raise awareness for those living with MS.

WALK MS: Virginia Beach
Sunday, April 5th
ODU Virginia Beach Higher Education Center
1881 University Drive – on the TCC Campus
That’s where you can join the WAVY Warriors Team.
Visit WAVY.com for more information on our team and how you can walk with us. Click on the “DON’T MISS” tab on the homepage.

And if you’re wearing orange today, share it on social with the hashtag #MSWARRIOR!

More from HRS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories